Greedy butchers behind animal trade

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat

Greedy butchers have been identified by Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat as being a key reason for the continuing trade of illegal livestock and wild meat from Venezuela. The T&T Coast Guard intercepted a vessel just south of Icacos with two male Venezuelan nationals on board, 42 goats, 1 sheep and 12 bottles of alcohol on Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, Rambharat commended the law enforcement officers as well as the ministry’s staff saying vets and other animal health personnel were involved in the action which included the eventual destruction of the animals due to public and animal health concerns.

“Venezuela has been red-flagged as a potential source of Foot and Mouth disease, a major threat to livestock,” Rambharat stated.He said over the past few years, there has been an upsurge in the illegal entry of livestock and wild meat from Venezuela.

“Despite the best efforts to stop the trade, it is being encouraged by greedy butchers looking for a cheap source of meat.”He said the livestock which are brought in illegally usually show signs of disease.“We have warned consumers about buying from vendors who may be purchasing from unscrupulous butchers or who may themselves be buying or importing animals illegally.”

Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is a highly contagious virus disease and is one of the most serious livestock diseases. It affects cloven-hoofed animals (those with divided hoofs), including cattle, buffalo, camels, sheep, goats, deer and pigs.Symptoms include fever, blisters in the mouth and on feet, drop in milk production, weight loss, and loss of appetite, quivering lips and frothing of mouth.