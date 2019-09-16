Families turned away at Forensics FSC

Forensic Science Centre, St James. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

FAMILIES went to the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James had to be turned away again as employees at the centre to strike.

While unconfirmed sources said the workers were paid, only five autopsies were done before people were turned away and told to come again tomorrow.

"People talking about money and bodies and all I can think about is my son," said the mother of a man killed last week. "My son is dead. And he didn't die because he was sick. He was killed."

The fiancée of Kwame Dembar, a 27-year-old labourer who was killed in Morvant last Wednesday had mixed emotions about the situation saying she empathised with the workers' plight but also was frustrated over having to wait for such a long time go recover his body.

"I might have done the same thing too, but right now is we feeling the pain," she said.

Since last week workers at forensics downed their tools in protest over payment issues, and lack of support for staff.

Last Friday it was reported that attendants from funeral homes had to be paid to do the jobs of the FSC staff.

Newsday understands there are three permanent and three contracted attendants at the FSC and the three permanent workers were all out on sick leave.

The three contracted workers reportedly refused to work until they were paid for August.