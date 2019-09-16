Champs Gremio finally off the mark

Gremio players, management and a young fan after a tough win over North Oropouche in the Fishing Pond Football League.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Gremio finally got off the mark in the Fishing Pond Football League with a 2-1 victory over North Oropouche, at the North Oropouche Recreation Ground, on Saturday.

Gremio, winless after two matches, were desperate for three points and came out hungry for goals.

They took an early lead through Rickel "Monster" Dixon, whose prowess in the box must not have been known by North Oropouche, as they allowed him to get his head on a cross from the right and direct it past North Oropouche goalie Deoraj Seebaran for the opening goal.

North Oropouche were under tremendous pressure for the duration of the half and were indebted to Seebaran who made a string of acrobatic saves to keep them in the tie.

It was a different North Oropouche team in the second half and just after the resumption they knotted the scores through Brendon "Chubby" Morgan. The right winger collected a brilliant cross-field pass and raced in on goal before tucking it past the onrushing Gremio goalie.

Gremio continued to looks the better team on possession but North Oropouche showed they could punish them on the break through Ravi Gayasingh, whose audacious lob from the left just sailed over the bar.

Gremio forward JC Lewis had an excellent chance of putting Gremio from a through pass but Seebaran raced off his line to narrow the angle and unsettle Lewis enough to put it wide.

With a draw looking the most likely and fair outcome, after a valiant second half performance from North Oropouche, the winner would come through somewhat controversial circumstances. Gremio's left winger looked to have been off-side when he received the ball on a counterattack but the linesman kept his flag down. The ball found its way to Lewis, on the right, who took one touch before lashing it into the far post for a dramatic winner.

In the earlier game on Saturday, Fishing Pond drew 1-1 with Block One United.

In other recent results, Derone Lewis scored a double as Seed of Greatness crushed Manzanilla United 4-2.

Pinto United and Manzanilla Challengers drew 1-1 with Brian Sequea and Kwesi Windsor on target, respectively.

Also, All Stars beat Eastern Division Police 5-4.