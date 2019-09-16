Baboolal laid to rest today

Dr Linda Baboolal

THE funeral for Dr Linda Baboolal, medical doctor and former President of the Senate, will be held today at 10 am at All Saints Anglican Church, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain. Cremation will follow at 1.30 pm at the St James Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St James.

Baboolal leaves to mourn her husband, Dr Michael Baboolal, and children Margaret Patience, Carolyn Moshtagh, Sherylann Ramsaran, Henry Baboolal, Rajendra Baboolal and Sanjay Mooneeram. In her funeral notice, Baboolal was described as "a woman of unmatched integrity, reputed for her kindness, charisma and moral rectitude."

It added, “As a medical doctor her focus was never on material things. Rather she ensured that each patient was treated with utmost dignity and respect, even if it meant free of charge.” Baboolal was first female Senate President, first woman to act as President of the Republic, former MP for Barataria/San Juan, former minister of social services, former minister of health and chairman of the PNM.