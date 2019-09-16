Baboolal believed in us all

The funeral service of the late Dr. Linda Baboolall, the first woman to serve as president of the senate and acting president of Trinidad and Tobago, and also former MP for the constituency of Barataria San Juan, All Saint's Anglican Church, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

DR Linda Baboolal, former Senate President and medical doctor, genuinely believed in people and their ability to aspire to get things done, attested her daughter Caroline Moshtagh, at her funeral yesterday. Several of Baboolal’s children paid tribute to their mother at a service at All Saints Anglican Church, Port of Spain. Moshtagh related that she herself had been a spirited and somewhat clumsy child but Baboolal had shown her faith in her in an usual way. Each Sunday after lunch, Moshtagh was charged with washing up Baboolal’s finest crystal ware, a task that taught her to take her time at things.

“Mum has confidence in all of us,” Moshtagh said. “She knows what we are capable of.” Another of Baboolal’s daughter’s Sherryann Ramsaran recalled having had teenage challenges but which her mother had met with love and strength. Sharing lessons learnt from Baboolal, she urged, “Have courage and be kind. Be a force to be reckoned with and let your work speak for itself.”

Ramsaran recalled her mother having had the softest hands and a laugh that could light up a room. She was a beacon for this society and will inspire generations to come, she added. Ramsaran said Baboolal had never felt any disappointment in the PNM, and if anyone was thus disappointed it would have been her family and friends and a big percentage of the population.

Ramsaran said her mother’s view would have been that she wished she had even more to give the country but now it was the time of younger people to take over.

Baboolal’s son, Henry Baboolal, said that just as “linda” means beautiful in Spanish, so too was his mother beautiful, even beyond the visual.

“She was a dedicated and loving mother, a humble and strong human being.

“We definitely did not get off to a good start but at some point we just connected. I could tell her anything and I did.”

Another son, Rajendra Baboolal, quipped that his mother “has gasoline in her veins”, attesting to her love of motor car racing. She said often race drivers would gladly watch as she car would pull up and she brought them all a big pot of pelau to eat. “The guys at Wallerfield will surely be missing her.”

In his homily Fr Ashton Gomez echoed Moshtagh’s theme by urging citizens to do their best to fix TT rather than give their lives to some other place. “Don’t think it’s beyond repair. Don’t think it can’t be a great place again. Strive for excellence.”