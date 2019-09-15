Siri still reads a real book Unspoilt by digital devices

Siri Vadlumudi reads Famous Five, one of the books by her favourite author Enid Blyton, at home in Gulf View, La Romaine. PHOTOS BY MARVIN HAMILTON

IN this information age where digital devices are all the rage especially among young people, Siri Vadlumudi, 11, is the exception.

Siri would prefer to bury her head in a hardcopy book than spend her free time on an electronic device.

Instead of texting friends and playing games, she would rather go play outside.

“I love to go outside and play with my neighbours,” Siri told Newsday Kids during an interview at her Gulf View home in La Romaine.

A shy Siri said she simply loves reading and her favourite author is British writer Enid Blyton, whose books for children have been among the world's best-sellers since the 1930s.

“I love adventure and through her books I can experience and explore the adventures she writes about,” Siri said.

Maybe this was one of the factors that led to her topping the 2019 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination. She attended Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School and is now a student of her first-choice school – Naparima Girls’ High School, San Fernando.

Asked about her first week of school, she said, “it was good.”

“I have made new friends. I love history and maths.”

She said she was in awe by the size of the school and the spectacular view of San Fernando from the imposing skywalk, almost 100 feet above the ground, connecting the school to Naparima’s Centenary Building.

Asked about the reception she met being the top SEA student, she said, “a few people congratulated me.”

An avid sports enthusiast, Siri said she is excited about the many club activities the school offers to develop mind, body and spirit.

“I have already joined the badminton club and I am hoping to join swimming, maths, Red Cross and public speaking clubs.”

Siri is also ballet student and does art and craft and poetry writing. She is a devout Hindu and in commemoration of the birthday of Lord Ganesh, she made a murti of Lord Ganesh out of clay which her family immersed into the Mosquito Creek. Hindus believe Lord Ganesh has the ability to remove obstacles and bring good fortune. They believe when his statue is immersed, he goes back to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

One of her poems, done in collaboration with her younger brother, Sarthak, was used in the latest edition of the Gulf View newsletter, a monthly publication done by residents in the community in which she lives.

Siri was born in India and at age two and a half she came to live in TT with her parents Dr Sri­navasaro Vad­la­mu­di and Dr Sreelatha Konka-Vadlamudi. She loves when her family travels to India and enjoys spending time with her cousins there.

Like her parents, she wants to be a doctor.

“I want to be a cardiologist. I want to help people, to make them feel better.”

She said she wants to win a scholarship but it would not shatter her confidence if she does not.

“I just want to do my best.”