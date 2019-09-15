Joybells rejoice on Republic Day

Eddie Cumberbatch

Eddie Cumberbatch, world-renowned tenor, and Tyrone Walters (Blessed Messenger), gospel minister and artiste will feature at a reunion brunch/concert at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s, on Republic Day, September 24.

Hosted by Joybells, a group out of the Wesleyan Holiness Church, its chairman Sherman Fyfe said the reunion is to bring as many Joybells together to enjoy good food, entertainment and camaraderie.

He said several years ago, the group travelled the length and breadth of TT doing gospel shows and musical gospel productions.

Back then they also toured Barbados and did the same with the Joybells on that island, and they also toured the US and Canada with their productions.

However, Fife lamented a number of Joybells have passed away so at this event he is expecting the remaining Joybells, their children, grandchildren and supporters over the years, to go to Cascadia on the day, if only to rekindle the joy of what they did many years ago.

To help in this regard, he asked his friend Cumberbatch to sing some songs of inspiration at the event, while Walters is expected to delve into his repertoire of gospel and gospelypso music to entertain the youngsters expected at the event.

A pannist in his own right, Fyfe too will entertain with some gospel selections on pan.

Cumberbatch, with the distinction of winning the Eistedfod over 25 male recital vocal class in South Africa, making him the top tenor in the world, said he was excited to hear that Blessed Messenger will be at the event. “ He is an anointed man of God, and I am looking forward to his ministry. I am sure that patrons will be in for a treat, with lots of variety.”

For Walters, who has been singing gospel for the past 15 years, he said: “I am deeply honoured to be a part of the programme.”

Fyfe also promised a few gospel surprises.