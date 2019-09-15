Cops in brawl at Maloney station

A police constable is now hospitalised after he and a corporal was in a fight at the Maloney Police Station on Saturday night.

According to police, the officers, both attached uo the Emergency Response Patrol had an argument in the charge room which escalated into a brawl. At the end of the match the corporal left his subordinate with a bloody face forcing him to seek medical attention. The matter is now being investigated by senior officers of the division.