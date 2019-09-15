Caribbean on growth path Accountants’ association VP makes positive forecast

Future growth: Head of ACCA Caribbean Shelly Ann Mohammed, left to right, ACCA vice president Mark Millar and Lindsay Degouve De Nuncques, director Europe and Americas, plant a tree in celebration of the association’s 20th anniversary on Friday night at Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

CAROL MATROO

The future looks bright with the Caribbean on a steady path for growth over 2019 and 2020 due to favourable domestic and external financing conditions.

According to vice-president of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Mark Millar, it gets even better with an established tourism market, stronger growth in the United States and higher commodity prices.

Millar was the feature speaker at the ACCA Caribbean 20th anniversary gala held Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s on Friday night.

He said with commercial oil production expected to begin in Guyana in 2020, the economic outlook of the country could change and bring a positive impact on the rest of the region, especially in terms of demands on labour.

Millar said the ACCA believes the accountancy profession has a key role to play in supporting these growth trends.

“Globally, there is a clear opportunity for ACCA to lead the profession to meet the demands the future will bring. The accountancy profession is at the forefront of sustainable growth and ACCA’s commitment is to develop the accountancy profession the world needs.”

Millar said continuing to build strong relationships is key to long term success in the region.

He said ACCA was a powerful connector that grew the accountancy profession around the world, creating careers, upholding standards, improving economies and lives.

“Connections are powerful and they have fuelled the rise of ACCA into the influential worldwide professional body it is today.

Millar said ACCA’s professional accountants lead and advise organisations of all sizes, across every economic sector.

“Their expertise and judgement ensures that the highest ethical and professional standards are maintained so that market participants can trust and rely on high quality financial information to make business decisions.

ACCA is the global body for professional accountants offering business relevant first choice qualifications to people of application, ability and ambition around the world who seek a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management.”

ACCA supports its 219, 527 students in 179 countries helping them to develop successful careers in accounting and business, with the skills required by employers.