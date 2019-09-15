Browne: Crashes a part of cycling

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, right, joins world record breaking cyclist Nicholas Paul, third from left front row, and the TT cycling team on the Brian Lara Promenade, on Friday. Browne is second from left front row.

AFTER suffering a horrific fall at the Pan American Elite Cycling Championships, in Bolivia, earlier this month, TT cyclist Kwesi Browne said in sports, especially cycling, you need to have a do or die attitude.

Browne’s cuts and bruises were clearly visible on his face and arms when a celebration was held to honour the TT cyclists, at the Brian Lara Promenade, in Port of Spain, on Friday.

Nicholas Paul pedalled his way into the record books when he clocked 9.1 seconds to break the world flying 200m sprint record on his way to gold. The trio of Paul, Njisane Phillip and Keron Bramble won gold in the team sprint and Bramble took bronze in the men’s keirin.

In the repechage round of the men’s keirin, Browne and two other cyclists collided with the trio falling to the track during the race. Browne, who required medical treatment, was recorded as finishing fifth.

At the celebration on Friday, master of ceremonies Michael Phillips, said, “This fella here looking like he went through tour of duty...anybody who has been involved in the sport of cycling knows what it is to bleed to wear your colours,” the former TT cyclist turned cycling promoter said.

Browne, speaking about the accident, said, “For me, I think it is a do or die attitude that you have to have as an athlete. The road is never going to be easy, there are always going to be stumbling blocks and for cycling it is usually crashes. I think you always have to have that do or die mentality to make it far in the sport.”

Browne credited his team-mates for their performances. “I think it is a major accomplishment for us to win the (team) sprint medal again for TT and for Nicholas Paul winning gold in the sprint and breaking the world record. I think for the upcoming season it is just to continue improving in everything that we do heading towards the (2020) Olympic Games.”

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe and Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez attended the celebration, along with other officials of the Sports Ministry, the Sport Company of TT and the TT Cycling Federation.

The event was also made possible because of National Lotteries Control Board, Bmobile and First Citizens.

The afternoon also included a video tribute by cycling legends including Sir Christopher Hoy of England, and West Indies batting legend Brian Lara.

Cricketer Dwayne Bravo entertained the crowd with his popular song Champion and MX Prime sang a number of his songs including his 2017 Road March winning song Full Extreme.