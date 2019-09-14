TKR hit highest score in T20 franchise cricket

Colin Munro during the 2018 CPL. Munro slammed 96 not out to lead TKR to victory in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 Tournament, last night.

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) scored the highest score in the history of T20 franchise cricket in a 41-run win over Jamaica Tallawahs at Sabina Park, Jamaica, in a match that finished early Saturday morning (TT time).

It was TKR's fourth consecutive win to start the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament and the team now moves to the top of the standings.

Defending champions TKR slammed the Tallawahs bowlers all over the park in posting 267/2 in 20 overs. Colin Munro, playing his first match of the tournament, cracked 96 not out off 50 deliveries with six fours and eight sixes. Munro missed the first three TKR matches because he was on international duty with New Zealand.

Lendl Simmons belted 86 off 42 balls and captain Kieron Pollard pitched in with 45 not out off 17 deliveries.

It was a valiant effort by Tallawahs, but the Jamaica franchise could only muster 226/5 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips top scored with 62 off 32 deliveries and Chris Gayle struck 39. Fast bowler Mohammed Hasnain snatched 2/51 in four overs. Tallawahs are at the bottom of the table with four straight losses to start the tournament.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TKR 267/2 (Colin Munro 96 not out, Lendl Simmons 86, Kieron Pollard 45 not out) vs Jamaica Tallawahs 226/5 (Glenn Phillips 62, Chris Gayle 39, Mohammad Hasnain 2/51) TKR won by 41 runs