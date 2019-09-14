Shot gyro vendor dies in Tobago

Elias Dabdouran

Gyro vendor Elias Dabdouran, who was shot in Crown Point early on Monday, has died at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Newsday understands Dabdouran, 30, died around 11.45 am on Saturday. Since the shooting, the vendor's family and friends had kept vigil at the hospital hoping for a miracle.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to question a suspect in connection with the investigation. ASP Daniel Powder, who is in charge of the Tobago Division, said the investigation is at a sensitive stage.

Last week, members of the Crown Point Business Association called for an increase in police patrols in Crown Point's commercial district.