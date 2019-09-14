Naps Girls’ walk for the environment

Naparima Girls' High School students raise awareness on protecting the environment during a walkathon in San Fernando on Saturday.

More than 700 students of Naparima Girls’s High School walked though the streets of San Fernando on Saturday morning in a bid to bring awareness to the importance of conserving and preserving environment.

Students were joined by their family and friends on the annual walk themed Hand in Hand We Can Sustain Our Land.

Principal Carolyn Bally-Gosine said the theme was borrowed from the Carbon Zero Initiative of TT (CZITT) competition in which the school placed second earlier this year.

“What we have been trying to do is getting our children to use reusable bottles instead of the plastic disposable bottles to reduce the amount of plastic waste that piles up in the country. Quite a lot of that contribute to the flooding we experience because plastic does not degrade.”

At the water stops, instead of distributing disposable bottles, igloos were filled with a dispenser to refill reusable bottles students were encouraged to walk with.

An internal poster competition was also held, where children were encouraged to make the posters depicting the theme. Some were carried during Saturday morning’s walk. Prizes will be awarded for the best and most innovative placards during assembly, Bally-Gosine said.