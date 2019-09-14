Drug offender shot dead in Belmont

A 28-year-old man was declared at the Port of Spain General Hospital on Saturday morning after he was shot while driving through Belmont.

According to police, Richard Clarke of Basilon Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain was driving his black Hyundai Tucson when on reaching the corner of Jerningham Avenue and Norfolk Street he was ambushed. Clarke, who police said is a known drug offender, is believed to have been murdered over drug turf.

The shooting took place around 2.45 am. Police said a high powered rifle was used in the attack as 5.56 mm shells were recovered at the scene.