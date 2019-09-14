Coast Guard officer arrested for drunk driving

A member of the Coast Guard was one of five people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday night.

Port of Spain CID police, led by Snr Supt Moore along with Supt Ablack, Sgt Bharath and Cpl Guerra, conducted a road exercise around Queen's Park Savannah, near Queen's Royal College, in Port of Spain overnight on Friday. The exercise began at 9 pm and ended at 1 am.

The 31-year-old Coast Guard office from Diego Martin told police he was out liming when he was caught with a blood alcohol level of 102 microgrammes of alcohol on his breath. The legal limit is 35. He is expected to be charged and to appear in court on Monday.