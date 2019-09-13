Valencia man charged with shopkeeper’s murder

A 24-year-old Valencia man appeared before an Arima magistrate on Friday morning charged with the murder of a shopkeeper.

Police said Daniel Lewis was remanded into custody when he was charged with the April murder of La Horquetta shopkeeper Christopher Kanhai.

The charge was laid indictably and Lewis was not called upon to plead.

Police said the 25-year-old man was arrested by members of the Northern Division Task Force while in hiding at a house in Plantation Road, Cumuto, last Tuesday.

Investigators said they had CCTV footage showing the murder. Kanhai, 38, was at his shop on Chameleon Boulevard, La Horquetta at around 1.30 pm on April 10 when a man approached pretending to be a customer, and shot him several times before running away.