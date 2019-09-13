PM meets US congressmen

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley with Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee.

THE Prime Minister on Thursday met top United States congressmen of both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate at the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

He began in wide-ranging and bipartisan talks with leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. These included Representatives Eliot Engel (D-NY), chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs; Gregory Meeks (D-NY), a senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs; and Albio Sires (D-NJ) chairman of the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, and Trade.

Rowley also met with Michael McCaul (R-TX) Republican Leader on the Foreign Affairs Committee and chairman emeritus on the House Committee on Homeland Security, plus Joe Wilson (R-SC), senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs who also leads the Subcommittee on Readiness which is part of the House Armed Services Committee.

Rowley then led his delegation to talks at the US Senate.

He met with Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) who are both senior members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Cardin is the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.

In the afternoon, the PM returned to the House.

He met with House Majority Leader Congressman Steny Hoyer, who is the second-ranking member of the House Democratic Leadership.

Rowley also held talks with Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee. The PM’s delegation included Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses and Minister of National Security Stuart Young.