Naps, East Mucurapo battle in SSFL

DEFENDING champions Naparima will face the high-flying East Mucurapo at Fatima Ground in Mucurapo, when round two of the Shell/First Citizens Premier Division Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) kicks off at 3.30 pm, today.

Both teams started the season with convincing victories in round one, on Wednesday. Naparima eased past St Mary's 3-0 at their home ground at Lewis Street in San Fernando to send a strong warning to the rest of the league.

East Mucurapo could not ask for a better start, crushing their North Zone rivals QRC 6-0.

Malachi Celestine was on top of his game scoring a hat-trick, Zion McLeod got a brace and Jaheim Patrick got the other goal for East Mucurapo.

Mucurapo manager Ryan Joseph said his team has the same mindset for all matches. "We approach every game the same way. We don't have any divergence or anything like that. Whether it be Naps, Pres or any team we approach it the same way."

Discussing Celestine's effort, Joseph said, "He had a good game, but there is still room for improvement so hopefully we will work on that during the course of the year."

Joseph said he wants a stronger performance as a team both defensively and attacking.

The consistent Presentation San Fernando and Malick also got off to brilliant starts in round one. Presentation defeated Trinity Moka 6-0 and promoted Malick trounced Speyside 5-0.

Today, Malick play Trinity at the latter's ground in Moka and Presentation will battle Carapichaima East at Carapichaima.

In other matches, St Anthony's welcome Speyside at St Anthony's ground in Westmoorings, QRC will travel to South to face Pleasantville, Trinity East will tackle St Augustine in Trincity and St Mary's come up against St Benedict's at St Mary's Ground in St Clair.

San Juan North will be on a bye today.