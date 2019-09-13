Mary dances at Cipriani College

A scene from Mary Could Dance.

The play Mary Could Dance, written by Richard Ragoobarsingh and directed by the late theatre icon Raymond Choo Kong, is considered to be an iconic piece of local theatre. It has played to audiences in TT and across the Caribbean for over 20 years.

The play is back for exclusive performances in tribute to Choo Kong who loved the production. The original cast will give a few performances so patrons will have a limited opportunity to see the play.

Mary Could Dance The Tribute takes place at Cipriani College, Valsayn on Saturday and Sunday.

Mary Could Dance is chosen because it is currently the benchmark of excellence in local theatre and holds the record for most awards ever won by a single production, said a media release. Awards include best actress, best director, best sound, best lighting, best choreography, best script, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best set and best production.

The cast is made up of Penelope Spencer, Glenn Davis, Cecilia Salazar, Roger Dickie, Dionne Mc Nichol and Richard Ragoobarsingh.

The play features everything from exotic dancing, cat fights, romance, to the antics of the scandalous pimp/bar owner Mule.

Tickets are on sale at regular outlets.