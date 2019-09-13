Man abducted and robbed

ERIN police are continuing investigations after a truck driver was abducted and robbed and later released in a forest.

According to a police report at about 4 am on Tuesday, the man was now leaving his home when three gunmen blocked the entrance of his gate.

The men announced a hold-up and ordered him into his home. All three men were masked. The men robbed him of $12,000 in cash and other valuables. Reports said the men then ordered Mohammed into his Nissan Frontier and they drove to a deserted area in Rancho Quemando Branch Trace, Erin.

They tied his hands and stuffed his mouth with socks and threw him out of the van. The man told police that the abductors ordered him to run towards the forest or be killed. He ran until the men were out of sight. He later told police that he hid in the forest for almost 30 minutes before he ventured out to the main road and flagged down a passing motorist who took him to the Erin police station. No arrest has been made.