Jailed for biting WPC

A MAN has been jailed for biting a police officer on the finger when she tried to arrest him. Anorld Ramkelawan, 24, of Moruga will spend the next two months in jail for biting WPC Clara Samaroo on the little finger last Friday in Princes Town.

Ramkelawan was jailed by magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine, presiding in the Rio Claro magistrates’ court,where he appeared on Tuesday.

Misir-Gosine read three charges to Ramkelawan: that he used obscene language, resisted arrest and bit Samaroo. He pleaded guilty and the prosecutor told the magistrate that about 7.48 pm, Ramkelawan was on High Street, Princes Town, where he was heard loudly cursing.

Samaroo warned him but he shouted, “I eh ‘fraid no f---ing police. I eh taking no lock-up tonight.” Samaroo and other police officers tried to arrest him and he bit her. She was taken to the nearby Princes Town District Health Facility and treated for three lacerations on the left little finger.

Attorney Shaun Teekasingh told Misir-Gosine that Ramkelawan began to curse because he was robbed by three Venezuelan women. On being arrested that night, Teekasingh said, Ramwelewan was beaten and suffered a raptured eardrum, red eyes, began to pass blood in his urine and a had laceration to the small of his back.

Ramkelawan has a previous conviction for marijuana and was bonded by a magistrate for another offence. Misir-Gosine was told Samaroo is on injury leave. She ordered Ramkelawan to serve the two months with hard labour. He was also sentenced to a month for resisting arrest. The sentences are to run concurrently.