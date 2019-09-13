Home of Footballto be opened next month

In this August 19 2018 file photo ,TTFA president David John-Williams, right, discusses the progress at the Home of Football site, in Balmain, Couva with Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, centre, and FIFA director of Member Associations and Development for the Caribbean and Africa. PHOTO COURTESY THE MINISTRY OF SPORT AND YOUTH AFFAIRS

THE CONTROVERSIAL Home of Football, next to the Ato Boldon Stadium, National Aquatic Centre and National Cycling Velodrome in Balmain, Couva is expected to be opened next month, according to David John-Williams, president of the TT Football Association (TTFA).

John-Williams was speaking during the TV6 Morning Edition yesterday.

The Home of Football project comprises of training fields, a sports and entertainment centre, and a 72-room hotel at Balmain.

“We expect to open it on the first week of next month for business,” John-Williams said.

The TTFA boss stressed that this was not a strategy ahead of the TTFA elections, which is due by the end of November.

“We were planning to open it in April of this year. We got a garnishee from the Futsal Association freezing our bank accounts. FIFA withheld our funding (but) people say this is timed for our opening.

“We have an income generation process with an entertainment centre, which is separate from the hotel,” John-Williams added. “We can develop a national academy. We have six training fields, three already completed. We have a facility where all our kids can train regularly. We don’t have to worry about where we’re going to eat and where we’re going to sleep.”

John-Williams also defended his tenure as TTFA president, including the work done by men’s team coach Dennis Lawrence.

“I have watched the team play against Martinique (on Monday) and I can say that the team is well-prepared,” said the TTFA boss. “We live in a society of instant gratification.”

He admitted that former coach Stephen Hart was not fired, but there was a mutual parting of ways.