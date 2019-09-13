Heritage CEO paid $150,000 a month

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert speaks in Parliament on Friday as Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis look on.

ARLENE CHOW is being paid $150,000 per month to head Heritage Petroleum, acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert told the House of Representatives yesterday.

She replaces US citizen Mike Wylie, whose brief stint was cut short by his need for treatment for colon cancer. Wylie was appointed last November and was paid a salary of $240,000 a month.

Imbert yesterday said Chow also has a $1,000 monthly phone allowance and is provided with a company vehicle and driver.

Heritage is a new firm performing the former Petrotrin’s roles of exploration and drilling plus marketing of crude oil.

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, who posed the initial query, then asked in a supplemental question if Wylie was still being paid.

Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde, who was in the chair, disallowed the query.

Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Hosein asked how Chow had been hired. Imbert replied that Chow had 40 years’ experience in the energy industry, her top postings having included being Atlantic LNG’s chief operating officer, and positions in BP Alaska and Petrotrin. “Ms Chow has come forward at a time when someone with that sort of experience, record and academic training was required,” he said.

She was chosen by Heritage and the Ministry of Energy, due to her qualifications, experience and tremendous track record.

“I wish to thank Ms Chow for coming forward in a situation where an unforeseen event could have resulted in severe trauma.”

Imbert said Chow had agreed to serve for six months, even as Heritage geared up for an active global search for a new CEO.

Oropouche East MP asked if Chow would get a gratuity, but Forde disallowed that.

Lee, in a separate question, asked if a ten-member committee had yet evaluated bids to determine a buyer for the Guaracara refinery. Imbert replied that the Government expects to receive recommendations next week.