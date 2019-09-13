Gyro vendor shooting suspect held

Elias Dabdouran

Tobago police have detained a suspect in connection with the shooting of Crown Point gyro vendor Elias Dabdouran.

However, ASP David Powder, who is in charge of the Tobago Division, declined to give details, saying the investigation was at a sensitive stage.

The news of the suspect's detainment came amid reports that members of the Crown Point Business Association were considering a reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the businessman's attackers.

However, when contacted on Thursday, one of the association's executive members said they were trying to finalise a sum.

Dabdouran, 30, of Feeder Road, Canaan, was shot in the head by a gunman around 4 am on Monday while he and a worker were off-loading items from a van in front of his businessplace, along Milford Road, Crown Point. He was later rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family Development Dr Agatha Carrington told the post-executive council news conference that Dabdouran, who was placed on ventilation support at the hospital after the shooting, took breaths on his own on Wednesday.

However, sources said the vendor's medical condition remains precarious.

After Monday's shooting incident, members of the association called for more police patrols along Crown Point's main commercial strip. They also urged businessmen to be extremely vigilant when conducting their affairs.