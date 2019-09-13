Full Gospel Businessmen launch market website

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon speaks on Tuesday at the launch of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s trade website at the Passage to Asia Restaurant in Chaguanas.

THERE are more good men in this country than those who seek to destroy it. Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon made this point during her address at the launch of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s (FGB) market website at the Passage to Asia Restaurant, Chaguanas on Tuesday.

“We cannot deny that there can be problems of corruption when conducting business in this country,” the minister said as she congratulated FGB for undertaking this initiative which provides a global platform to promote goods and services.

She told the gathering that this website aligns with her government’s Vision 2030 and TT’s National Development Strategy (NDS). “This strategically integrates the goals and objectives of sustainable development and economic growth while synthesizing wider international obligations.”

“Greater use of technology by entrepreneurs and consumers is rapidly changing the way we work, live and engage in commercial activity. The FGB Market website is a manifestation of the application of technology to create an efficient platform for online trade which is now a critical pillar for our national economic transformation,” she said.

E-commerce continues to proliferate at unprecedented levels, she said when compared to traditional methods of doing business.

“Such a tool offers benefits to businesses in the form of automated and instantaneous operations, enhanced participation in international value chains, increased market access and reach, improved internal and market efficiency, low barriers to entry and lower transaction costs.”

The Trade Ministry developed a National e-Commerce Policy and Strategy in 2017, she said and has recently commenced implementation of the strategy.

Training for approximately 180 small business owners started last week by the ministry in collaboration with ExporTT.

This training, Gopee-Scoon said, will be conducted over six sessions focusing on two modules: “How to go Online” and, “How to Market your Goods and Services Online.”

“The government also extended its existing Co-Financing Facility to allow firms to have an online presence in the form of website development or expansion to allow for the sale of goods and services online via e-commerce,” she said. This facility provides funding of up to 50 per cent of e-Commerce related expenses with the reimbursable amount capped at $35,000 can access this facility.

President of the local chapter of FGB, Trevor Joseph said this website lists 628 churches in TT. “One can get in touch with Christian-based businesses and churches and access quality goods and services in his market website,” he said.