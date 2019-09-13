Please be advised that our website will be offline from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on Saturday 14th September 2019 for maintenance.

Decomposing body found under overpass

File photo.
Police are waiting for the results of an autopsy to learn the cause of death of a 52-year-old man who was found under the overpass near Grand Bazaar on Thursday.

He has been identified as Keith Rock.

Police said he was found at about 10 am on Thursday morning by passersby.

It is believed he may have fallen to his death, but police are not sure because his body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. An autopsy is expected to be done today.

Police sources said Rock was known to have frequented the Grand Bazaar area, but had no fixed place of abode.

More on this as it becomes available.

