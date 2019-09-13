Decomposing body found under overpass

Police are waiting for the results of an autopsy to learn the cause of death of a 52-year-old man who was found under the overpass near Grand Bazaar on Thursday.

He has been identified as Keith Rock.

Police said he was found at about 10 am on Thursday morning by passersby.

It is believed he may have fallen to his death, but police are not sure because his body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. An autopsy is expected to be done today.

Police sources said Rock was known to have frequented the Grand Bazaar area, but had no fixed place of abode.

More on this as it becomes available.