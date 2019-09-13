Committees to review homes for elderly, children

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Dr Agatha Carrington has appointed two committees charged with the responsibility of overseeing the operations of homes for the elderly and children.

Carrington, on Tuesday, gave the new committees' members their instruments of appointment and urged them to take their roles seriously.

"You are expected to perform to the best of your ability, ensuring the facilities are maintained,” she said.

Addressing the Facilities Review Committee members during a ceremony at the division on Glen Road, Carrington noted the importance of the committees, stressing that “facilities for elderly and children require our attention.”

She said the roles of the committees involve periodic assessments to ensure the respective homes meet the set standards and more importantly, to advise the authorities of any necessary intervention that might be required.

The Facilities Review Committee was established in May 2017.

The members on the committee for homes for elderly include chairman Dr Onyeka Okpala, deputy chairman Elizabeth Burris-Powder and members: Suzette Woods-James, Garth Jacob, Natalie Cummings-Moses, Hector Trim, Alexander Thomas and Ingrid Salandy-Allan.

The members of the committee for homes for children include chairman Audrey George, deputy chairman Nigel Walcott and its members: Elroy Julien, Ferdinand Wheeler, Kester Bonas, Lorine Joefield, Andy Clarke-Maxwell and Hayley Nicholson-Cox.

Both committees will serve for a period of one year.