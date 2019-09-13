Coco Velvet moves to Tobago

Christopher Nathan, CEO and creative director of Coco Velvet International Fashion and Model Management, speaks with Newsday on Wednesday at Horse Shoe Ridge, Stone Haven Bay, the company's temporary Tobago base.

AFTER an impressive, 22-year run in Trinidad, Coco Velvet International Fashion and Model Management has now shifted its operations to Tobago.

And the company is on the hunt for aspiring young models and designers desirous of making it big on the international scene.

Christopher Nathan, Coco Velvet's CEO and creative director, said he intends to meet with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to discuss the possibility of going into secondary schools to scout for talent.

"Coco Velvet will present lectures on the fashion industry, what it takes to have a career in fashion and while we are doing that, we will scout and see those who have the potential and enrol them," Nathan told Newsday during an interview at Horse Shoe Ridge, Stone Haven Bay, the company's temporary base in Tobago.

Nathan is hoping to get a permanent home in the island's capital, Scarborough, within the next four months.

He said Coco Velvet will work with Tobagonians who meet the criteria for international modelling.

"So, it is a great opportunity for young talent. And we develop them because it requires a lot of mental conditioning to become and international model. Modelling can be a very difficult and competitive industry."

He said it is estimated only one in 100,000 aspirants have the requirements.

Nathan said since its inception in 1997, Coco Velvet has held annual workshops in Trinidad for secondary school students during the July-August vacation. He wants to start a similar programme in Tobago.

Nathan said to date the company has trained over 1,000 models, 13 of whom are enjoying hugely successful international careers.

Nathan singled out Naomi Chin Wing, who is regarded as one of the world's top models. She has worked with over 140 of the world's top designers in destinations such as Paris, New York, London and Milan.

He also mentioned Crystal Noriega and Paul Pryce, who has gone on to become a successful Broadway actor.

Ideally, Nathan said aspiring female models should be at least 5 feet, 9inches in height (no taller than six feet) with a size 34 bust, size 24 waist and size 34 hips. Boys should be no more than six feet with a size 32 waist.

Nathan said there is a reason for the specifications.

"The designers when they are making their sample collections for Fashion Week do so with a standard model size. So, if you are too tall the garment will be too short for you and if you are too short the garment will be too long for you...That is the reason for the stringent size requirements."

He said, though, a market is now being developed for plus-sized female models.

"If we find a model who is size 12 and 18 but has international potential, they also have the opportunity to have a career as an international model. This is a recent phenomena. Before, you would only see skinny models on the catwalk but now there are professional, plus-sized models, not male, only female."

Nathan said people who are naturally blessed with creative energy can earn a living from the fashion and modelling industry.

However, he stressed they must have passion as it can be very demanding.

"These are fashion entrepreneurs who rely on their (models) talent and sometimes, this could mean working 24-7."

Nathan reasoned many businesses do not survive in the Caribbean because people value their leisure time and do not enjoy working seven days a week. He added many people also do not re-invest in their businesses.

"So, they start buying brands and fancy cars. But there is an opportunity for young people who have the natural talent to live off of their talent and I subscribe to that."

On the flip side, Nathan said sexual exploitation of male and female models as well as drug and alcohol abuse are realities in the industry.

"That stems often from models who are not properly developed. So, they are not prepared for the rigours of the industry."

Nathan recalled Naomi Chin Wing was only 15 when she was discovered but Coco Velvet spent two years developing her.

He said at age 17, she made her international debut for fashion designer Yves St Laurent at Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

"During that time when she was in the Fashion Week's preparation for the shows, she would attend between 10 and 15 castings in a day, in addition to going to about three fittings and then doing two shows at the end of the day."

Nathan said Chin Wing did not know Paris and she also did not know how to speak French fluently "but she found her way and she did it."

Describing her work ethic as incredible, Nathan recalled Chin Wing was voted as one of the top ten models on Models.com, an international authority on the modelling industry.

He said after just two years, she has been featured in American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, Vogue China and several other international fashion publications.

Chin Wing is now based at IMG Model Management on a global contract, her work spread over five offices in London, Paris, Milan, New York and Sydney.

Nathan said in order to navigate the challenges, young models must be mature and passionate, with a killer instinct.

Nathan, who has had extensive experience in the fashion industry, both at home and abroad, began modelling at the age of 16 for outfits such as House of Jacqui, Jazz Wear and Mannequins Image Management. He quit when he established Coco Velvet in 1997.

Nathan believes there is an opportunity for the THA to position Tobago as an ideal fashion photography location "so that major magazines like GQ, Vogue, Essence, will come here to shoot because of the beauty of Tobago."

He added: "Coco Velvet will provide all of the services that they would require for the shoot – production management, location management, casting, models from TT as well as the stylists and other services that may be required."

Nathan said Tobago also has tremendous potential as a manufacturing hub because of its "excellent" seamstresses and tailors.

"So, what I want to do is reach out to the THA to see if they are serious about establishing a fashion industry here in Tobago, which will include the manufacturing facilities as well as a fashion strip, which I think will do very well either in Scarborough or Crown Point."

The fashion strip, he said, will enable tourists and other holiday-makers access to local fashion and accessories.

Nathan said Tobagonian Ted Arthur, who specialises in leather craft, is known internationally for his high-quality leather merchandise.

"We have worked with Ted Arthur for several events. But there are others like him, who are doing work of an international level, whose merchandise can be sold at luxury prices in Tobago."

He said accessibility is a must.

"Not one boutique here and the other at the other side of the island and then the next one in Crown Point. That is what currently exists. So, a fashion district is basically a geographic area which hosts a concentration of businesses."

Nathan said this is the idea that was envisaged when Coco Velvet was established some 22 years ago – for Port of Spain to be the fashion capital and fashion hub of the Caribbean.