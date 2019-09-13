Bodies found in Enterprise, Tabaquite

File photo

Two teenage boys who befriended a man in their area found his dead body this afternoon.

Police said the teens went to visit Joseph Boyce at his ramshackle house in Chrissie Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, at around 2 pm only to find his naked body behind the house.

They called the police, who went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Boyce dead.

Police said they suspected Boyce may have suffered a heart attack while trying to take a bath.

The boys told police they last saw Boyce when they visited him on Thursday evening.

Less than an hour later at around 2.30 pm, residents found the body of Kalicharan Ganga at his home in Devenish Hill, Tabaquite. He also appeared to have died of natural causes.