Bandit killed in south identified

THE MAN who was killed by a retired police officer at a bar in San Fernando earlier this week has been identified as Nicholas Frederick. He is a father of eight from BelleVue, St James.

Police confirmed his name after he was shot dead during an attempted robbery at a bar on the corner of Cipero and Sutton Street.

Sources told Newsday he originally hailed from BelleVue, but after the death of a relative he began acting out.

He was called as a suspect in a number of stabbings, and later on moved to the south.

He died clutching two gold chains after trying to escape from the robbery on Wednesday morning. He was shot in the chest.

According to reports, Frederick along with another bandit stormed into the bar and announced a hold-up at about 11.30 on Wednesday morning.

The men then ordered customers to hand over their jewellery and went through the bar snatching chains off people’s necks.

Just then a retired police officer who was walking by saw what was happening and intervened. A shoot-out ensued in the bar, and the bandits were shot as they were trying to run out of the bar.

Frederick died at the scene while his wounded accomplice escaped. The accomplice was shot in the leg.

Police are continuing their search for the accomplice as investigations continue.