Al-Rawi: Probe Marlene arrest leak to Kamla

From left: MP for San Fernando East Randall Mitchell, MP for San Fernando West Faris Al-Rari and Mayor Junia Regrello turn the sod for the Skinner Park Redevelopment Project on Thursday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has confirmed that he was approached by Port of Spain MP Marlene McDonald to investigate a personal notice by the Opposition Leader that McDonald would be arrested.

McDonald made the claim in response to a statement made by the Prime Minister in Parliament on Monday that Kamla Persad-Bissessar leaked information about the impending arrest weeks before it happened.

At a sod-turning ceremony for the re-development of Skinner Park in San Fernando yesterday, the AG said he was approached by McDonald and asked if he knew anything about it.

“I can confirm that Ms McDonald approached me at the Parliament and told me that Kamla Persad-Bissessar has specifically informed her that the TT Police Service were going to arrest her.

“I told her I was unaware of any such knowledge.”

McDonald has also claimed that the same question was put to the National Security Minister, who also said he was unaware of any arrest.

Al-Rawi dismissed the claims on their behalf, “The Minister of National Security, the PM and I knew nothing about this.”

McDonald contacted me on the day of her arrest, he said, but I advised that she co-operate with the police. She again asked if I was aware of what was taking place.

Al-Rawi is now questioning where the Opposition Leader got the information and has called for an investigation into the matter.

“I know for a fact that Persad-Bissessar did tell McDonald that she was going to be arrested. How could the Leader of the Opposition know that?”

He has also called for the officers assigned to the case to be probed.

“How could the Opposition Leader have information, which I am sure came from lower-raking police officers.”

He however said, “I will not comment or speculate into what action will be taken against Persad-Bissessar. I just asked a question in fairness to the process of this matter.”

Al-Rawi was confident the information was not leaked by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

McDonald, her husband Michael Carew, and three others were charged last month with attempting to defraud the government by procuring funds for Carew's Calabar Foundation, which was identified as a charity group.

She has been granted bail of $2 million, while Carew was granted $500,000 bail. The others, Victor McEachrane, Edgar Zephyrine and Wayne Anthony were granted bail in the sum of $1 million, $400,00 and $100,00 respectively.

McDonald and her co-accused appeared in court on Monday before Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle. She was not called upon to enter a plea as the charges against her were laid indictably.