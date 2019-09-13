A failing nation

CATHERINE MURPHY

“SEVEN MURDERS in 24 hours,” “16 murders in four days” – our headline news for the month of July; the oversaturation of our minds as we face the daily, recurring, gnawing trauma of everyday life in Trinidad.

Growing up in a small island where we are all interconnected and live closely with each other, one would think we would be easy to govern. A country with oil, natural gas, asphalt, ammonia and a supposedly vibrant energy-based economy. How can we possibly go wrong?

Yet we are faced with staggering crime statistics, heinous murders, shootings, gang warfare, an overwhelming influx of guns and drugs, robberies anywhere and at any time. It makes the old saying “being in the wrong place at the wrong time” a fallacy, because in Trinidad there is no wrong place or wrong time.

We can be assaulted in our homes while trying to maintain a semblance of sanity with our heavily clad burglar-proofing, our fancy alarm systems, our high-tech cameras. And yet we’re still not safe. We are like sitting ducks, waiting to be attacked, robbed, beaten, shot at, killed.

No one is immune to the face of crime. Everyone knows a victim of crime and it is not just the victim that is affected, but the families, extended families, friends, co-workers, neighbours, all having to face the trauma in their own way, the “it could happen to me,” the hurt, anger, frustration, the paralysing fear.

To compound the situation, we now have an influx of immigrants. Neither Stuart Young, Gary Griffith nor any minister of government has accurate statistical data on the number of migrants.

With no proper screening of people and newspapers that carry headlines of migrants being arrested for crimes ranging from possession of guns to shootings, we have added to our already unstable situation.

With numerous borders that are unmanned – according to our Commissioner of Police more than 60 unpatrolled borders – anyone and anything is entering.

How difficult is it to spend our resources on effective control of our borders? Is there some hidden agenda behind the reckless handling of our nation? Unseen forces at play?

Why the uselessness by both the UNC and PNM to tackle these problems? Why is the expenditure for security not balanced with results? Why are corrupt officers allowed to thrive and prosper? Why are gangs being given contracts?

Why the pretence by our leaders that all is well? Why has the legal system not been revamped to reflect justice for citizens? Why do citizens wait for decades for justice for crimes against loved ones? Why the constant ineptitude to solve our crime situation?

Why the decades of wait for an efficient law enforcement and judicial system? Why must we be the sacrificial lambs? Why are we not considered valuable resources? Why must we fear constantly for the lives of our children? Why must our psyche be scarred continuously?

Why aren’t there harsher laws to deter crime? Why are criminals constantly being given bail to re-enter the system and commit more crimes? Why aren’t the rape of a child and aggravated assault and robbery, gun possession non-bailable offences? Why are we constantly feeling the pain of the nation?

We as a nation need to address the root of the problem. Research is paramount so we can understand how the problems of criminal behaviour can be effectively addressed. Until we know what are the causes, we cannot threat the problems.

How are the nation’s children to be steered in the right direction? What avenues are there for young people to stay clear of crime, negative influences, gang initiations? How can we as a people reach the impressionable before it is too late?

We have generations of very young teenagers already basking in crime, initiated, hardened, bred into the vices of guns, drugs, robberies and rapes.

What can social programmes, government bodies, citizens do to slow the descent by thousands of innocents into hardened criminal activity? How can we reach the vulnerable before it is too late? How can we understand as a nation that whatever happens in the downtrodden communities cannot be left to go untended? How do we raise our consciousness to understand that we are all interconnected and everything that happens in these communities ultimately affects us all?

We cannot continue to live in a vacuum. We are all being sucked in involuntarily and if we do not acknowledge these cries for help and the urgent dire need to intervene swiftly in the most powerful and effective way, we will continue to spiral out of control and all will be lost to us as a nation.

We need to be our brother’s keepers. It is not us against them, but all of us together that need to work to solve our crisis.