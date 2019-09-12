TT’s national ICT plan TSTT and Huawei lead the charge

Ian Galt, general manager enterprise services at TSTT.

Communication solutions provider TSTT is currently working hand-in-hand with the government towards achieving the vision of a digitally transformed government by 2022.

Partnered with information and communications technology (ICT) multi-national Huawei, TSTT is on-course to attain the many laudable and essential goals outlined in the third phase of the National ICT Plan (2018–2022). This comprehensive five-year plan is geared towards enabling digital technologies for national development as an e-government as well as a sector for economic diversification

Thus far, TSTT e-Tender platform has already been adopted by a growing number of government ministries and state entities – as well as the local, regional and international private sector – to improve their efficiency and transparency of procurement processes by use of world class technology, industry-leading security and cloud-based architecture.

At the Huawei Digital Transformation ‘Smart T&T – Today–2030’ Summit which was held at the Hyatt Regency earlier this year, TSTT’s general manager enterprise services, Ian Galt, recommitted TSTT’s unwavering support for national development while highlighting some of the company’s innovative solutions which would enable the government to successfully achieve its digital transformation vision within the stipulated timeframe to create a "smart TT."

Galt noted that TSTT’s state of the art data centre allows the company to provide governments and companies with services such as disaster recovery as a services (DRaaS), backend as a service (BaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS), virtual data centres, machines and the hosting of private servers. With these strategic investments, TSTT is well equipped to offer its complete suite of cloud services which Galt describes as a “win-win” for the government as it negates the need to spend capital expense to duplicate services already established and available. He added that this seamlessly aligns with the National ICT Plan’s goal of leveraging ICT to increase government efficiency, reduce cost and free up resources to invest elsewhere.

“TSTT wants to work with you to achieve the vision of a digital economy, a digital government and a happy, prosperous, empowered, safe society. We are ideally positioned to deliver an unparalleled degree of digital access, combined with a suite of customer solutions to administer the type and level of service needed by your ministries and agencies via our resilient, robust and expansive infrastructure. As the next decade unfolds, I trust that the public sector in TT will be provided and empowered with technologically advanced tools needed to be able to provide world class public services, and to be recognised and appreciated as a world class and progressive public sector,” Galt said in his address to the Minister in the Ministry of Education, Lovell Francis, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Claudelle McKellar, and Huawei executives.

In Francis’ presentation on digitising the education system, he credited both organisations for recognising that ICT and education were central to our national progress over the immediate, short and long term.

“The ICT landscape has already changed and we have to adapt quickly. These digital changes will positively transform the organisation and its functionality of education. We’ve had a lot of assistance from our friends at Huawei and TSTT who have been walking with us through this. By year’s end or early next year, we will have an educational institution that is in alignment with the technological innovations happening across the world. This gives our students a chance to learn at a level which we want them to learn to develop their careers and entrepreneurial activities,” he explained.

Huawei regional chief technology officer, Luis Guillot, and McKellar together agreed that the implementation of ICTs throughout all government agencies, the private sector and the homes of citizens would in fact solve problems and astutely serve the public in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.