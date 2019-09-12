TRINI MOM KILLED Florida police nab 'armed and dangerous' suspect

Kiara Alleyne

NARISSA FRASER

A POINT Fortin family is mourning the loss of 20-year-old Kiara Alleyne, who was found dead in her Florida apartment on Wednesday by detectives. Her mother said it is “a very tough time,” as police believe Alleyne’s boyfriend was involved in her death.

Originally from Cap-de-ville, Point Fortin, Alleyne recently migrated to the US. As news of her death began circulating on social media on Wednesday morning, her family and friends reacted in shock and horror, posting memorials online.

Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff's Office found her dead inside her apartment at 78th Lane in Anthony, Florida, after a family member called saying they were concerned about her well-being.

In a post on the office’s Facebook page, police said detectives received information that suspect Deangelo Clark, 30, said he was going to end his life as well as her’s. They said Clark was not on scene when they arrived, and left with the couple's one-year-old daughter.

An AMBER (America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) alert was initially issued but was cancelled after police found the child, unharmed, with a family member. This type of alert is a warning sent out by an emergency system to be on the lookout for an abducted/missing child.

Clark was later found by police in Monroe County after hours of searching. He was being described as armed and dangerous.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook saying Clark was found with “serious burns” on his arms in Florida Keys.

The initial alert they received was about a home burglary at around 10 am, but they received another call shortly after, reporting a man who was screaming after his car exploded. They then got a third call about a fire at an adjacent property.

Police identified the man as Clark, who was later airlifted to Ryder Trauma Centre in Miami.

The young couple had just celebrated their two-year-anniversary on Tuesday. Clark posted pictures of them to Facebook, with the caption: “If I wrote a book about where we stand, then the title of my book would be ‘Life With Superwoman.’ That's how you make me feel. I count you as a privilege because you love me. This love is so ideal with its ups and downs I'm honoured to be in it. I know you better feel the same, I see it every day in all the things you do, in all the things you say. You are my rock.”

But approximately six hours later, (around 2 am on Wednesday) he shared a picture on Facebook of Alleyne being kissed on the cheek by another man, with the caption, "Now I must end my life just know she tried to kill me she walked into (sic) I’m sorry to her family."

Florida newspaper the Ocala Star-Banner reported that neighbours said they heard "crying, screaming and hollering," at around 1.30 am.

Speaking with Newsday at their Point Fortin home on Wednesday afternoon, Alleyne’s mother, who did not want to be named, said she preferred not to comment on the incident any further until she is provided with more information.

“He (Alleyne’s father) just called me and told me that my daughter died. It’s all I know.”

Alleyne's father lives in Mexico City but went to Florida after hearing the news.

Newsday spoke with one of Alleyne's former colleagues who also used to be her neighbour in Point Fortin on Wednesday. She said Alleyne was a “pleasant” and “quiet” person and she was saddened by the news of her death. She said Alleyne had only recently started a new nursing assistant job in Florida.

Monroe County police say Clark will be served a warrant for murder, and charged with burglary. They said he could face more charges after a fire marshal does further investigation.