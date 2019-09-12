Tobago gyro man breathes on his own

Elias Dabdouran

Tobago gyro vendor Elias Dabdouran, who was hospitalised in critical condition after being shot on Monday, is showing signs of recovery.

Dr Agatha Carrington, Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family Development, said Dabdouran took breaths on his own yesterday after being on ventilation support since the shooting.

Speaking during yesterday's post-executive council media briefing, Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, Sangster's Hill, Scarborough, Carrington told reporters: "He took breaths on his own today (yesterday). For the clinicians there… it is as they’ve said a good thing. They’ve said that. He has been on ventilation support, so we continue to provide good care."

Carrington claimed she had contacted a neurosurgeon, who agreed to examine Dabdouran.

"The neurosurgeon that is here was brought by myself."

Dabdouran, 30, of Feeder Road, Canaan, was shot in the head by a gunman around 4 am on Monday while he and an associate were off-loading items from a van in front of his business place along Milford Road, Crown Point.

After shooting Dabdouran, the gunman and an accomplice escaped by foot. Investigations are continuing.

Since the incident, president of the Crown Point Business Association Garvin Manzano called for an increase in police patrols along the major commercial area in Crown Point. He also urged businessmen to upgrade the security systems in their respective businesses.

Manzano lamented the area, the most popular recreational destination in Tobago, has now become a target for criminals.