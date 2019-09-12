Quijada muscles his way to overall title

Champions of the TT Body Builders Federation presented National Senior Championships at Centre of Excellence in Macoya, on Saturday.

MIGUEL Quijada claimed the men’s bodybuilding Over-75kg title, along with the overall crown when the TT Body Builders Federation hosted the National Senior Championships at Centre of Excellence in Macoya, last Saturday.

Quijada flexed his way to the title in the Over-75kg category ahead of Jawan Pantin, Julius Martin and Cletious Julien. More than ten categories were contested on the night in bodybuilding, bikini fitness, physique, bikini wellness and body fitness.

Damian George was one of the stars on the night winning the men’s bodybuilding Under-75kg and the men’s masters bodybuilding open categories.

The women also had their moment in the spotlight as Malika Ballantyne (bikini fitness class B), Akenke Oliver (bikini fitness class A), Kerneka Waldron (bikini wellness), Christiana Cassie (women’s bodyfitness figure) and Angela Campbell (women’s physique) all earned titles.

Urias Mc Hutcherson, 77, competed against younger opponents in the men’s masters bodybuilding open and men’s bodybuilding Under-75kg categories.