Police seize drugs, shoot at suspect in Valencia raid
Police seized cocaine and marijuana during anti-crime exercises in the eastern division yesterday.
During the exercise, which began at 5 pm and ended at 8 pm, police went to a house in Carib Circular, La Platta Gardens, Valencia, where they found 55 grams of cocaine.
They arrested a 37-year-old woman who was in the house at the time.
After searching the house they found a man in the backyard who pointed a gun at them. One of the officers pulled out his gun and shot once at the man, who ran away into a bushy area.
Earlier that day, police went to suspected drug blocks in nearby McShine Street, Boys Town and Foster Road, where they arrested and charged 31-year-old Adesh Harridath with the possession of 1.05 kilograms of marijuana.
He was charged with possession with intent to traffick the drugs.
