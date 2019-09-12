New champs to be crowned at Starbucks 5K

Winners of the 2018 Starbucks 5K event Lionel Dandrade, left, and Thais Gutierrez. The pair will not compete this year making room for new champions.

NEW champions will be crowned when the second annual Starbucks 5K Coffee Run is held, on Sunday, from 4 pm.

Lionel Dandrade, of Guyana, who is based in Trinidad, won the overall and men’s title in a time of 18 minutes and 17 seconds last year. Venezuelan Thais Gutierrez, a resident of TT, copped the women’s crown in 21:36. However, neither athlete is able to compete this year.

The race starts and finishes at Starbucks, Ellerslie Plaza, Maraval. All finishers will receive a medal and samples and giveaways will be distributed at the finish line.

Overall and age group prizes will be awarded. The top three men and women will earn cash prizes, with the winners earning $600. Age group prizes will also be up for grabs in the Under-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and Over-60 categories. The top finishers in the age groups will get Starbucks gift cards. Over 1,000 athletes are expected to compete, an increase from the 850 who participated last year. Registration is closed.

The event is being held to raise funds for charity. and for the second consecutive year the Gift for Life Foundation will benefit. The foundation helps raise money for underprivileged children.