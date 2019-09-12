National sprint queen Ahye suspended

TT sprint queen and Commonwealth Games 100-metre champion Michelle-Lee Ahye has been provisionally suspended by the world track and field governing body IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federation).

In a tweet earlier today, Athletics Integrity Unit, an independent body of the IAAF, said, “The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Trinidadian sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye for a violation of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules.”

According to the published list, Ahye was provisionally suspended for "Whereabouts Failures."

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules require athletes to submit their whereabouts for one hour every day, plus overnight accommodation and training information, in case they are needed for out-of-competition testing.

The 27-year-old was the silver medallist at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru last month. With this news, it seems likely that Ahye will have to miss the IAAF World Championships, scheduled from September 27-October 6 in Doha, Qatar.