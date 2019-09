Let’s read again, TT

THE EDITOR: Now that schools have reopened I want to suggest TT reverts to reading.

Here is my suggested reading list for all of TT, Venezuelans included:

Miguel Street, VS Naipaul; The Wine of Astonishment, Earl Lovelace; The Year in San Fernando, Michael Anthony; History of the People of Trinidad and Tobago, Eric Williams; The Plains of Caroni, Samuel Selvon; Minty Alley, CLR James.

Happy reading, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town