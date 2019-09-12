Homicide warrant served on suspect in Trini mom’s murder

Deangelo Clark

Deangelo Clark has been served with a homicide warrant in connection to the death of his fiancé, 20-year-old Trinidadian Kiara Alleyne.

Detectives found Alleyne dead on Wednesday morning in her Florida apartment.

Monroe County police told Newsday Clark is in hospital under police guard with "severe injuries," and is having surgery.

Marion County police were searching for Clark yesterday shortly after finding Alleyne's body. He had left with their one-year-old daughter, so police issued an AMBER alert. This was later cancelled after the child was found, unharmed, with a family member.

Clark was later found in Monroe County near the Florida Keys.

Police got three calls, the first about a home burglary, then a fire at a nearby property and then about a man screaming after his car exploded. The man was identified as Clark.

He has since been charged with criminal mischief, property damage and burglary.

Police told Newsday they had previously received reports about Clark in June for domestic disputes with Alleyne.

On June 9, she reported to Marion County Sheriff's Office that Clark had left the apartment with their daughter.

The report, written by officer Justin Tortora, said when he opened the door of the apartment, there were "numerous glass objects" shattered on the floor.

He said Alleyne told him she wanted to move with her daughter to New Mexico, where her father lives.

He said, "The subject (Clark) began breaking items in the residence, all of which belong to him and tried to hit her. I asked the reportee to elaborate on how the subject attempted to hit her, but did not succeed. the reportee advised she dodged the punch, but then stated the subject never swung at her, and only threatened violence towards her if she did not let him go."

Clark then told her he wanted nothing to do with her or their daughter and was going to leave.

When the police followed up with her later that day, Alleyne said she did not need assistance at that time. Clark was not charged or arrested.

An autopsy is being done to find the cause of Alleyne's death. Police said he could face more charges after a fire marshal does further investigation.