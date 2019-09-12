Former Senate President Linda Baboolal dies

Dr Linda Baboolal, the first woman to hold the office of President of the Senate in TT, has died. Baboolal, a former politician, died at 4.44 am today, she was 78.

She was President of the Senate between 2002 and 2007, a medical doctor specializing in general family practice, and worked extensively in both the public sector and in private practice.

According to her biography on the TT Parliament website, during the period 1992 to 1995, Baboolal, then the MP for Barataria/San Juan, held several ministerial portfolios including Social Development and Health.

She was actively involved in many charitable organisations - especially with the drug addiction rehabilitation center at Mount St. Benedict

Portfolios held

President of the Senate

17 October, 2002 - 16 December, 2007

President of the Senate

5 April, 2002 - 16 October, 2002

Minister of Health

22 May, 1995 - 6 October, 1995

Minister of Social Development

25 January, 1994 - 21 May, 1995

Minister of Consumer Affairs and Social Services

13 January, 1992 - 24 January, 1994