Former Senate President Linda Baboolal dies
Dr Linda Baboolal, the first woman to hold the office of President of the Senate in TT, has died. Baboolal, a former politician, died at 4.44 am today, she was 78.
She was President of the Senate between 2002 and 2007, a medical doctor specializing in general family practice, and worked extensively in both the public sector and in private practice.
According to her biography on the TT Parliament website, during the period 1992 to 1995, Baboolal, then the MP for Barataria/San Juan, held several ministerial portfolios including Social Development and Health.
She was actively involved in many charitable organisations - especially with the drug addiction rehabilitation center at Mount St. Benedict
Portfolios held
President of the Senate
17 October, 2002 - 16 December, 2007
President of the Senate
5 April, 2002 - 16 October, 2002
Minister of Health
22 May, 1995 - 6 October, 1995
Minister of Social Development
25 January, 1994 - 21 May, 1995
Minister of Consumer Affairs and Social Services
13 January, 1992 - 24 January, 1994
Reply to "Former Senate President Linda Baboolal dies"