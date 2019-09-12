4 arrested at illegal ID card mill in Couva

Couva police have uncovered a fake ID and land deed operation, while investigating a trespassing report. Residents reported a possible trespasser at a house in Couva earlier today.

When police arrived, they saw a man, who ran into the house. Police chased him into the house where they found him and three others, along with a table filled with false identification cards, drivers permits and land deeds. They also found $20,000.

The three were arrested and members of the Fraud Squad and the Financial Investigations Bureau are investigating.