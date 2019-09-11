‘Zesser’ pills in schools

ZESSER pills are being sold in schools, according to public information officer Wayne Mystar. At the police press briefing earlier today at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, the information officer said police are “critically concerned” as the party drug is finding its way into the hands of school children.

“Based on our intelligence, it is a combination of ecstasy and cocaine, and they are designed like sweets. We are realising because of the infiltration of gangs in schools, we are seeing the drug is finding its way into schools,” Mystar said. The drug also seems to be popular at parties according to Mystar.

In a release sent to the media, the Ministry of National Security also expressed concern over the drug but said the chemical composition of the drug has not yet been verified by the Forensic Science Centre. The Ministry urged people not to take the drug or any other psychoactive drugs in the interest of their health and well-being.

Mystar said the police intends to have an information drive at schools to educate children about the dangers of the drug, and called to principals to reach out to the police to develop strategies to get the party drug out of schools.