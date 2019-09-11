Young: 100s of V’zuelans have registration cards

Minister of National Security Stuart Young and Venezuelan Karen Betzabeth Corrales Corvo as she displays her registration card at the Immigration Division office. Also in the photo is chief immigration officer Charmaine Gandhi-Andrew in July. Photo: Jeff K Mayers

National Security Minister Stuart Young said this afternoon while he did not have an exact figure for Venezuelans who have received their registration cards, he estimated it to be in the hundreds, possibly thousands.

Speaking with Newsday, Young said the authorities have been distributing the cards, a process which began on July 26.

After weeks of checks and registration, government estimated there were 16,523 Venezuelans in TT.