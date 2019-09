Snowcone vendor shot in Carenage

Stock photo

A snowcone vendor is now in hospital in stable condition after being shot in L’Anse Mitan, Carenage on Tuesday night.

The vendor, whose name was not released by police, was on L’Anse Mitan Road when at about 7.30 a gunman approached and shot him.

The man drove himself to an infirmary, and was then transferred to hospital, where he remains warded.

He is said to be in a stable condition.