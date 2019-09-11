Police: Pay firearm user’s licence fees

People with a firearm user’s licence (FUL) have been reminded to pay all outstanding fees.

At the police media briefing on Wednesday at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, public relations officer Wayne Mystar said all late payments should be cleared at the nearest police station.

The deadline was in April.

The Commissioner of Police may revoke any licence, certificate or permit for failure to pay the fees, Mystar warned.

He also said gun owners who are travelling and not taking their guns should arrange for them to be properly stored at a police station.

Those who don’t wish to renew their licence or keep a legal gun can return the licence and gun to the officer in charge at the nearest police station.