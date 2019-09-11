Point Fortin woman murdered in Florida

Kiara Alleyne

A POINT Fortin woman, who recently migrated to Florida, was found murdered earlier today with police believing her boyfriend, who remains at large, was involved in her death.

As news of Kiara Alleyne's death began circulating on social media, her family and friends in Pt Fortin reacted in shock and horror, posting memorials online.

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives found Alleyne, 20, dead in her Florida home after a family member called them expressing concern about her well-being.

In a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, police said detectives received information that suspect, Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark said he was going to end his life, as well as Alleyne’s. Police said Clark was not on scene when they arrived, and left with Alleyne's one-year-old daughter.

They initially issued an amber alert but canceled it after they found the child unharmed with a family member. They are still searching for Clark.

In a post on Clark's Facebook page, this morning, he wrote, "Now I must end my life just know she tried to kill me she walked into (sic) I’m sorry to her family."

Florida newspaper the Ocala Star-Banner reported that neighbours said they heard "crying, screaming and hollering," at around 1.30 am.

Police said Clark is considered armed and dangerous.