PM meets world record holder Paul

TEAM TTO's top sprint cyclist and world record holder Nicholas “Nico” Paul and teammate Keron Bramble and rest of team return home Tuesday night, from Bolivia ,they were met at the VIP Lounge of the Piarco International Airport by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister met with new cycling record holder Nicholas Paul last night, at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport, before leaving for official business in Washington DC, US.

PM Rowley, as well as national security minister Stuart Young and Dennis Moses, minister of foreign and Caricom affairs, will be in the US capital city until Saturday, where they will be meeting with US officials.

Paul, his US-born coach Erin Hartwell and fellow members of the national cycling team returned home at 11.20 pm yesterday after a successful campaign at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Bolivia.

Last Friday, Paul broke the world record in the flying 200-metre sprint when he clocked a time of 9.1 seconds, en route to his second gold medal at the Championships. Paul was also part of the gold-medal-winning TT squad (alongside Njisane Phillip and Keron Bramble) in the Men's Team Sprint.