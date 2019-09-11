Naps start Premier Division title defence today

NAPARIMA will start their defence of the Shell/First Citizens Premier Division title, in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), today.

The Angus Eve-coached Naps warmed up for this season’s campaign with a 5-4 victory, courtesy kicks from the penalty spot, over Presentation San Fernando in the Digicel Cup, on Saturday, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Today, they will be playing at their home ground – Lewis Street in San Fernando, against St Mary’s, who will be coached by ex-Arima Senior Comprehensive (now Arima North) star midfielder and coach Kerry Jamerson. Similar to Eve, Jamerson had a distinguished career, at both SSFL and national level. Also, in today’s first round stage, last season’s runners-up Presentation will be travelling to Maraval to face Trinity Moka, and San Juan North, who placed third last season, will entertain the promoted Pleasantville at Bourg Mulatresse.

The other promoted teams, Speyside and Malick, will square off at Speyside Ground.

East Mucurapo and QRC are set to meet at the Fatima Ground in Mucurapo and St Benedict’s will tackle Trinity East at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Today’s matches will all begin at 3.30 pm.

Carapichaima East will be on a bye today, and will start their title campaign on Saturday.